Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.49 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 1.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 138.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FVC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.93. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $31.75.

