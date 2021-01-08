Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.23% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 315,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 309,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,784. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.12 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29.

