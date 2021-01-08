Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $5.92 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after buying an additional 27,914,986 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 9,798,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. 8,202,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,762,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

