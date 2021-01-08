Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $6.09 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

