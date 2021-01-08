Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 453,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.40. The company had a trading volume of 313,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,970. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $282.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.