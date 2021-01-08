Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $20.54 on Friday, hitting $3,182.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,180.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,145.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,615.54.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

