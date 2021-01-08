Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.03. 1,671,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,121. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30.

