Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,051. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $257.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.37.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

