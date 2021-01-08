Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,913 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 302,089 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

