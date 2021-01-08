Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 5,117 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,759,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 580,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,721. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.