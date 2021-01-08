Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,124,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,043,000 after buying an additional 259,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 87,481 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NXTG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,424. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

