Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.66% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 429,040 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.87. The company had a trading volume of 399,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,899. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $91.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

