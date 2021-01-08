Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,800. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

