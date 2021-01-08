Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,570,000 after purchasing an additional 179,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.89. 677,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $150.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

