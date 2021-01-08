Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.31% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period.

Shares of LGLV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,115. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83.

