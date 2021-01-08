Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 283,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $49.32. 6,574,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,760,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.