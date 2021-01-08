Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 5,816 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,546,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,622,000 after buying an additional 805,684 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,406,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 509.5% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 624,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,288 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 350,416 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,728,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,893,000 after purchasing an additional 234,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,129. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37.

