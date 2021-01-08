Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,331,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 143,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,698. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00.

