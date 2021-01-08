Credit Suisse Group Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.26.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

