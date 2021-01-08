Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Underperform

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 43.53% from the company’s previous close.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $73.15.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $146,775.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

