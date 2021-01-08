Credit Suisse Group Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $75.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GMED. BidaskClub raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.
GMED opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $68.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48.
In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.
