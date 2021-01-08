Credit Suisse Group Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $75.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GMED. BidaskClub raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

GMED opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $68.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

