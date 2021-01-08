Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$161.00” Price Target for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $161.00 target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.65 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $414.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $1,643,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

