Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Neutral

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $8.48 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 78,572 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

