Credits Market Capitalization Reaches $3.26 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $99,207.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

