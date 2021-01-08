CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Bloom Burton

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by research analysts at Bloom Burton to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

CRHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM opened at $2.24 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $159.96 million, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). CRH Medical had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that CRH Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $132,394. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CRH Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CRH Medical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CRH Medical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 109,282 shares during the period. 41.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

