CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. CRH has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CRH by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

