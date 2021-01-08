CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $194.43 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $195.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

