Critical Comparison: Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) versus Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rapid7 and Twilio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $326.95 million 13.60 -$53.85 million ($0.74) -115.95 Twilio $1.13 billion 47.52 -$307.06 million ($1.83) -195.16

Rapid7 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rapid7 and Twilio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 2 9 0 2.82 Twilio 0 3 19 0 2.86

Rapid7 currently has a consensus target price of $74.64, suggesting a potential downside of 13.01%. Twilio has a consensus target price of $330.91, suggesting a potential downside of 7.35%. Given Twilio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twilio is more favorable than Rapid7.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -19.87% -60.46% -7.30% Twilio -26.77% -5.04% -4.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Twilio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rapid7 has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twilio beats Rapid7 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and InsightOps that enables organizations to store and search data in real time. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with Snyk to deliver end-to-end application security to organizations developing cloud native applications. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

