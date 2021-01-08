Critical Contrast: SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) vs. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SuRo Capital pays out -177.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

16.1% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.50 million 183.08 $23.95 million ($0.49) -28.14 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund.

Risk & Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 440.27% -7.67% -5.11% Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SuRo Capital and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.40%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Global Index. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. was formed on May 6, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

