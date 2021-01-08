CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. CROAT has a market cap of $70,326.79 and approximately $47.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 87.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,511,690 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

