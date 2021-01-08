CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

CRWD stock opened at $221.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.39 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $227.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,136,070 shares of company stock valued at $203,033,846. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,102,000 after buying an additional 78,251 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

