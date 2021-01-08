CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $240.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $221.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.71. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $227.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.39 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,136,070 shares of company stock valued at $203,033,846 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

