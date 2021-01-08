CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $240.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $228.95 and last traded at $223.88, with a volume of 69273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.47.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.96.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,136,070 shares of company stock worth $203,033,846 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.39 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

