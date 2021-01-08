Crown (CRW) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,716.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $13,716.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,534.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.30 or 0.01073894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00037967 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00172502 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,337,685 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

