Crust Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00010342 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $887,466.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002806 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,808 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.