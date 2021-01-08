CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.76

Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.76 and traded as high as $24.49. CryoLife shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 106,828 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRY shares. TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $942.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.81, a PEG ratio of 156.27 and a beta of 1.47.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,698 shares of company stock worth $700,368 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 33.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CryoLife by 16.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

