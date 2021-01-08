Cryptaur Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $3,822.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00038723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00279937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00028543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.84 or 0.02691534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012328 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.