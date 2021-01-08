Cryptaur Market Capitalization Achieves $1.65 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $13,806.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

