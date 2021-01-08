Crypto.com Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.78 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and Fatbtc. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $140.87 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00038723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00279937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00028543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.84 or 0.02691534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,587,214,611 tokens. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Upbit, BiteBTC, OceanEx, DigiFinex, HitBTC, DDEX, Huobi Korea, Bithumb, ABCC, KuCoin, CoinTiger, IDEX, Bittrex, CPDAX, Dcoin, Indodax, OKEx, Huobi Global, Bithumb Global, BigONE, GOPAX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

