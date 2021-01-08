Crypto.com Coin Trading Up 39.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb Global, OceanEx and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $183.82 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00275787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00029080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.83 or 0.02683902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008579 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,587,214,611 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bibox, Bittrex, KuCoin, Bithumb Global, ABCC, OKEx, DDEX, OceanEx, CoinTiger, Bithumb, IDEX, GOPAX, Fatbtc, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Upbit, DigiFinex, Dcoin, Huobi Global, Indodax, BigONE and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

