Crypto Sports Hits One Day Volume of $2,815.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $635,499.07 and approximately $2,815.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

