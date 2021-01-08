CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Down 85.8% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $36,279.76 and approximately $354.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 85.8% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00103140 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.00418536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00214127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050761 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

