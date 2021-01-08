CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Down 86.3% This Week

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $35,182.04 and approximately $337.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 86.3% lower against the dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00106301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00441497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00221957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051001 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.