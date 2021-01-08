Cryptocean One Day Volume Reaches $847.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $847.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00037702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00266939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00028788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.58 or 0.02581006 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

