Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.36 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $35.36 million and $18,638.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00268970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00027898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.09 or 0.02635035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

