Cryptopay Market Cap Reaches $6.10 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 79.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $2,707.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 54.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00037695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00268217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.02584626 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

