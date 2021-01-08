CryptoPing (PING) Tops 1-Day Volume of $79,876.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $79,876.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

