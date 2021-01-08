CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $104,828.88 and $198.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 276,884,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,098,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

