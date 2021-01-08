CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.17 and last traded at $107.62. Approximately 655,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 596,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.19.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CureVac in the third quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

