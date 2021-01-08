Curio (CUR) Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Curio has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $68,154.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curio has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00264203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.12 or 0.02504737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Curio Token Profile

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.